Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear center, poses with others during an announcement for a year-end TV music show in Tokyo on Nov. 24, 2010. Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not legally recognize LGBTQ equality.

“What I’m going to tell you now may not be something you expect or hope to hear. Perhaps some of you may need time to understand,” Atae told fans at the event in Tokyo on Wednesday.


