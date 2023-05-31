...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1408 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to flow just above action
stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs)
through Friday, then gradually decrease to just below action
stage by Saturday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Custodians cover plants with a net in preparation for Typhoon Mawar in Naha, southern Japan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as it was moving towards the Okinawa islands.
Fishermen make a routine check on their boat docked at the Tomari fishery port in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, after they have prepared some protections against a tropical storm nearing the Okinawa islands.
Electric boards show some of the domestic arrival flights to Naha Airport are canceled at its lobby, seen through the door of an airport entrance, in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023. A tropical storm headed toward Japan's southern archipelago of Okinawa on Thursday, leading businesses and the airport to close and fishermen to batten down their boats in preparation.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
School children walk past plants covered with a net placed in preparation for Typhoon Mawar in Naha, southern Japan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as it was moving towards the Okinawa islands.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
A custodian ties a knot as he was covering plants with a net in preparation for Typhoon Mawar in Naha, southern Japan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as it was moving towards the Okinawa islands.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Family members watch waves affected by a severe weather system in Itoman, southern Japan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as Typhoon Mawar moves towards the Okinawa islands.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
A driver watches waves affected by a severe weather system in Itoman, southern Japan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as Typhoon Mawar moves towards the Okinawa islands.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
A man watches waves in Itoman, southern Japan, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as Typhoon Mawar moves towards the Okinawa islands.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Fishing boats are secured by rope at the Tomari fishery port in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was approaching to the Okinawa islands.
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
Hiro Komae - staff, AP
NAHA, Japan (AP) — A weakened Tropical Storm Mawar headed toward Japan's southern archipelago of Okinawa on Thursday, leading businesses and the airport to close and fishermen to batten down their boats in preparation.
Many residents in the prefectural capital of Naha on the main Okinawan island, where about 20,000 U.S. forces are based, appeared unworried even as they took precautions.
