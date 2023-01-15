Emirates US Climate

FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a session on accelerating clean energy at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 9, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told The Associated Press on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, that he backs the United Arab Emirates' decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry backs the United Arab Emirates' decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press, the former U.S. secretary of state acknowledged that the Emirates and other countries relying on fossil fuels to fund their state coffers face finding “some balance” ahead.


