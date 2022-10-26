Australia Parliament Allegation

Former Liberal Party staff member Bruce Lehrmann arrives at the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. A judge on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of Lehrmann, a former government advisor, charged with raping a colleague in the Australian Parliament House because a juror had brought a research paper on sexual assaults into the jury room.

 Mick Tsikas - handout one time use, AAP Image

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A judge on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government advisor charged with raping a colleague in the Australian Parliament House because a juror had brought a research paper on sexual assaults into the jury room.

Australian Capital Territory Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said a juror had undertaken research in relation to the case and brought it into the room where a panel of 12 had been deciding their verdict.

