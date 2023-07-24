Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury is expected to start deliberating in the case of actor Kevin Spacey, 63, who has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury is expected to start deliberating in the case of actor Kevin Spacey, who has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault.
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court for a lunch break, in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury is expected to start deliberating in the case of actor Kevin Spacey, who has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court for a lunch break, in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury is expected to start deliberating in the case of actor Kevin Spacey, who has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault.
