England's Ben Stokes and Australia's David Warner, right, watches a 'Just Stop Oil' protestor pushed to the ground during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia
Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group have run onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia
LONDON (AP) — Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Wednesday.
The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the England and Australia players intervened.
