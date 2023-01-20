Italy Soccer Juventus False Accounting

FILE- Juventus soccer team president Andrea Agnelli arrives prior to the start of the third free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022. The Italian soccer federation prosecutor requested a nine-point penalty for Juventus on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, for alleged false accounting involving the Bianconeri. Prosecutor Giuseppe Chine requested a 16-month ban for former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and similarly long bans for other members of Juve’s former board.

 Luca Bruno - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ROME (AP) — Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation.

The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and 10 points behind Italian league leader Napoli. The penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.