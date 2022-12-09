Japan Billionaire Moon Trip

FILE - Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a news conference ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 14, 2021. Maezawa said Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 that K-pop star TOP will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.

 Shamil Zhumatov - pool, Pool Reuters

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-pop star T.O.P will be among eight people who will join him on a flight around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship in the coming years.

The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.


