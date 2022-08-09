Support Local Journalism

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans voted Tuesday in an unusual presidential election where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. Turnout appeared lower than usual as some voters cited little hope of real change.

The election was considered close but calm. East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. Economic issues such as widespread corruption could be of greater importance than the ethnic tensions that have marked past votes with sometimes deadly results.

