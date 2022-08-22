Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge

Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, center, arrives prior to delivering an address to the nation at his campaign headquarters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga.

 Ben Curtis

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week’s election results.

Odinga arrived to cheers Monday and helped to hoist boxes of material for the petition into place, starting the 14-day period in which the court must rule. At least one other petition was filed by human rights figures.

