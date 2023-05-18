Spain Princess of Asturias Awards

FILE - Eliud Kipchoge, center, waits for the start of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Kenyan marathon specialist Eliud Kipchoge has won the Princess of Asturias Award for sports for 2023 it was announced on Thursday May 18, 2023. The Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said that Kipchoge, holder two Olympic gold medals for the marathon, is a legend in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time. The awards are given out in a ceremony in October.

 Christoph Soeder - stringer, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MADRID (AP) — Kenyan marathon specialist Eliud Kipchoge has won the Princess of Asturias Award for sports for 2023, the Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said Thursday.

Kipchoge, 38, who took Olympic gold medals in the marathon in 2016 and 2020 and was world 5,000 meters champion in 2003 “is considered a legend in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time,” the foundation panel of judges said in the press release.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.