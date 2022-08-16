Support Local Journalism

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Opposition figure Raila Odinga said Tuesday that he would challenge the results of Kenya's close presidential election with “all constitutional and legal options” after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner, bringing new uncertainty to East Africa’s most stable democracy.

Now the country faces weeks of disputes and the possibility that the Supreme Court will order another election. Religious and other leaders have pleaded for calm to continue in a nation with a history of deadly post-election violence.

