FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey leaves a court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court.
LONDON (AP) — Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is going on trial Wednesday in a London court on charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sex activity without consent. He could face a prison sentence if convicted.
