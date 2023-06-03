...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
As rivers continue to run high, cold and fast, stay away from
riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday morning by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.9 feet (1273 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate just below
action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 cfs) through midweek. Minor
inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the river channel
will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru, Jan. 13, 2012. The government of Peru on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, issued an executive order allowing the temporary extradition to the United States of Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway in the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba.
FILE - A sign of Natalee Holloway, an Alabama high school graduate who disappeared while on a graduation trip to Aruba, is seen on Palm Beach, in front of her hotel in Aruba, Friday, June 10, 2005, as a ribbon in her memory blows in the breeze. The government of Peru on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, issued an executive order allowing the temporary extradition to the United States of Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway.
The Challapalca maximum-security prison, where Joran Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores, stands in Tacna, Peru, Friday, May 12, 2023. The chief suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway is poised to face charges linked to the young woman's vanishing for the first time after the government of Peru authorized his temporary extradition to the U.S.
A sign announcing the Tacna military zone stands on the road leading to the Challapalca maximum-security prison, where Joran Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores, in Tacna, Peru, Friday, May 12, 2023. The chief suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway is poised to face charges linked to the young woman's vanishing for the first time after the government of Peru authorized his temporary extradition to the U.S.
Key suspect in Natalee Holloway's case moved to new prison ahead of extradition to US
The chief suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway is being transferred to a prison near Peru’s capital ahead of his pending extradition to the United States to face charges linked to her vanishing
By MAURICIO MUÑOZ and GABRIELA MOLINA - Associated Press
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The chief suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway is being transferred to a prison near Peru's capital ahead of his pending extradition to the United States to face charges linked to her vanishing, officials said Saturday.
The government of Peru, where Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot was serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman, authorized his extradition to the U.S. in May.
