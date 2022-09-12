Support Local Journalism

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital on a solemn journey to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.

Four days after the 96-year-old monarch died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the royal standard, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.

