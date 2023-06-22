Support Local Journalism

ASCOT, England (AP) — King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch.

Watching the race alongside Queen Camilla from the Royal Enclosure, the king saw Desert Hero — wearing the royal silks and an 18-1 shot — win by a short head in the King George V Stakes on Thursday.


