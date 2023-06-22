Britain's King Charles III holds a trophy standing beside Camilla, the Queen Consort during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Britain's King Charles III touches a racing horse as Camilla, the Queen Consort looks on during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates with the Gold Cup after riding Courage Mon Ami to victory, as Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla and look on, on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England, Thursday June 22, 2023.
Courage Mon Ami ridden by Frankie Dettori, left on their way to winning the Gold Cup, with Coltrane ridden by Oisin Murphy placing second, on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England, Thursday June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Britain's King Charles III react during a race at Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Gold Cup by jumping off Courage Mon Ami, on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England, Thursday June 22, 2023.
David Davies - foreign subscriber, PA
David Davies - foreign subscriber, PA
Jockey Frankie Dettori gives Queen Camilla a kiss after his victory on Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup, on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England, Thursday June 22, 2023.
David Davies - foreign subscriber, PA
