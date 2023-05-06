Weather Alert

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum Reservoir. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&