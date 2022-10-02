FILE - Britain's then-Prince Charles addresses a Commonwealth Leaders' Reception, at the COP26 Summit, at the SECC in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Now that he's monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices — will be have to be more careful with his words.
FILE - Britain's then-Prince Charles during a visit to view the CycloneCC technology at Carbon Clean, Doosan Babcock in Renfrew, Scotland, Nov. 5, 2021, on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. Now that he's monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices — will be have to be more careful with his words.
FILE - Britain's then-Prince Charles walks alongside a hydrogen powered train with Martin Frobisher, Network Rail group engineering director at Glasgow Central Station, on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 5, 2021. Now that he's monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices — will be have to be more careful with his words.
FILE - King Charles III arrives to thank emergency service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit COP27 taking place on Nov. 16-18 in Egypt, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.
King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit
King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne
FILE - Britain's then-Prince Charles addresses a Commonwealth Leaders' Reception, at the COP26 Summit, at the SECC in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Now that he's monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices — will be have to be more careful with his words.
Stefan Rousseau - pool, Pool PA
FILE - Britain's then-Prince Charles during a visit to view the CycloneCC technology at Carbon Clean, Doosan Babcock in Renfrew, Scotland, Nov. 5, 2021, on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. Now that he's monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices — will be have to be more careful with his words.
Andy Buchanan - pool, Poll AFP
FILE - Britain's then-Prince Charles walks alongside a hydrogen powered train with Martin Frobisher, Network Rail group engineering director at Glasgow Central Station, on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 5, 2021. Now that he's monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices — will be have to be more careful with his words.
Jane Barlow - pool, Pool PA
FILE - King Charles III arrives to thank emergency service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit COP27 taking place on Nov. 16-18 in Egypt, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace.
While there was no official rebuttal, other British media quoted unidentified palace and government sources as saying that Charles made his decision after consultation with the prime minister and that any suggestion of disagreement was untrue.
Under the rules that govern Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the king is barred from interfering in politics. By convention, all official overseas visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government and a decision like this would have resulted from consultation and agreement.
“My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities,’’ Charles said in a televised address after his mother’s death.
“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.