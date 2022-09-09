The Royal Banner of Scotland above Balmoral Castle is flown at half-mast following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace announced Sept. 8 that she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.