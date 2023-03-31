...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
on the valley floor and 4 to 10 inches on the benches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become widespread late this
evening and continue into Friday morning before becoming showery
in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times, particularly
along the east benches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lightning and thunder upset the strict protocol of the royal visit to the in Brandenburg.
Britain's King Charles III, center left, waves as he receives a standing ovation after his speech in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany.
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, looks at a cake made especially for his visit in the Brodowin eco-village Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lightning and thunder upset the strict protocol of the royal visit to the in Brandenburg.
Britain's King Charles III, displayed on a TV screen as he addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany.
Camilla, Queen Consort the wife of Britain's King Charles III and Germany's first lady Elke Buedenbender react as they talk with a Komische Oper Berlin performer, next to Managing Director Susanne Moser, during a tour of the opera house in Berlin, Germany, March 30, 2023.
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lightning and thunder upset the strict protocol of the royal visit to the in Brandenburg.
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lightning and thunder upset the strict protocol of the royal visit to the in Brandenburg.
BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III is boarding a carriage, though not the horse-drawn kind, for the final leg of his three-day visit to Germany, which will bring him and Camilla, the queen consort, by train Friday to the northern port city of Hamburg.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to accompany the British royals on the two-hour high-speed journey from Berlin.
Charles' trip is part of a carefully calibrated effort by the British government to mend frayed ties with its continental partners after the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.
Charles originally planned to visit France first, but anti-government protests in the country led both governments to postpone that part of his trip. The new itinerary put the focus on Germany, where Charles has family roots and the royals have long been the subject of fascination.
In Hamburg, the royal couple are scheduled to visit a memorial to the Kindertransporte, or children’s transports, that resulted in more than 10,000 Jewish children receiving refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. 85 years ago.
Charles and Camilla also are set to lay a wreath at the remains of St. Nikolai church to commemorate the more than 30,000 people, mostly German civilians, who were killed in Operation Gomorrah, the Allied bombing of Hamburg in July 1943.
A boat trip and a farewell reception involving musical performances, including by a Beatles cover band and a sea shanty group, will round off the king's visit.
