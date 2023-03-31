Support Local Journalism

BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III is boarding a carriage, though not the horse-drawn kind, for the final leg of his three-day visit to Germany, which will bring him and Camilla, the queen consort, by train Friday to the northern port city of Hamburg.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to accompany the British royals on the two-hour high-speed journey from Berlin.


