President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort during for a welcome ceremony at Horse Guards, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Britain's King Charles III and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa attend the Horse Guards Parade during his welcome ceremony at Horse Guards, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with Home Secretary Suella Braverman at Horse Guards Parade in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, ahead of the two day state visit of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales greet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, at the start of the president's two day state visit.
Britain's King Charles III of the United Kingdom shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during for the welcome ceremony of the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at Horse Guards on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales awaits President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa for his welcome ceremony at Horse Guards, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales await President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa for his welcome ceremony at Horse Guards, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Britain's King Charles III, right, Camilla, the Queen Consort and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa view a display of South African items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, during the two day state visit to the UK by the South African president.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts as he visits Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Dean Of Westminster Abbey The Very Reverend David Hoyle, as part of his state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, accompanied by the Dean Of Westminster Abbey The Very Reverend David Hoyle, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey as part of his state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Dean Of Westminster Abbey The Very Reverend David Hoyle, stand next to the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey as part of his state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
Britain's King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, left, look at a chess set which was a gift from President Nelson Mandela to Prince Philip in 1996, in a display of South African items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, during the two day state visit to the UK by the South African president.
Britain's King Charles III, second right, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, right, view a display of South African items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, during the two day state visit to the UK by the South African president.
Britain's King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, right, view a display of South African items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, during the two day state visit to the UK by the South African president.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, visits Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Dean Of Westminster Abbey The Very Reverend David Hoyle, as part of his state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
Britain's Prince William, right, and Kate, Princess of Wales escort Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, third right, during a visit to view items, including a a chess set, which was a gift from President Nelson Mandela to Prince Philip in 1996, as part of a display of South African items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, during the two day state visit to the UK by the South African president.
Britain's King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, left, view a display of South African items from the Royal Collection, including a photograph of President Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, during the two day state visit to the UK by the South African president.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, visits Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Dean Of Westminster Abbey The Very Reverend David Hoyle, as part of his state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
The State Carriage carrying Britain's King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa makes its way along The Mall toward Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, at the start of the president's two day state visit.
Members of the Number 7 Company of the Coldstream Guards on parade at Horse Guards Parade in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022, ahead of the state visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, third from left, looks on during a state visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts at the Houses of Parliament during a state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech at the Houses of Parliament during a state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Houses of Parliament during a state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Houses of Parliament during a state visit, in London, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London on Tuesday for the first state visit of his reign, which will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy.
Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended.
The visit was organized before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to her longtime devotion to the Commonwealth. The last state visit by a South African leader was in 1996, when Nelson Mandela was honored two years after he became South Africa’s first Black president.
Ramaphosa addressed a joint session of the U.K. Parliament on Tuesday, urging U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to triple the number of South Africans studying in the U.K. to build business ties. He spoke in Parliament’s Royal Gallery, becoming the first South African president to address lawmakers since Mandela in 1996.
“There are few countries that have the depth of experience and knowledge of the South African economy than Britain,'' he said. “British companies need to use this advantage to greater effect to seek out opportunities in our country for investment and trade.”
On the agenda are opportunities for British companies to take part in up to 5.4 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) of infrastructure projects over the three years, Britain’s Foreign Office said. Britain will also provide funding for technical and vocational education in hopes of spurring the development of green technology and electric car manufacturing in South Africa.
“South Africa is already the U.K.’s biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together,” Sunak said before Ramaphosa arrived.
On Tuesday night, Charles will preside over his first state banquet as monarch, held in honor of the South African president at Buckingham Palace. They will be joined by Camilla and other members of the royal family, including William and Kate.
On the menu is grilled brill with wild mushrooms, and truffles; a ballotine of Windsor pheasant filled with artichokes, quince compote and port sauce, vegetables and a selection of wines.
South African High Commissioner Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo hailed the importance of the state visit after speaking to the king when Charles visited an exhibition of South African fashion a few weeks ago in London.
“The important thing is that the king has focused for his first visit, to be with Africa, South Africa, and the Commonwealth,” Mamabolo said.
