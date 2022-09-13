Support Local Journalism

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.

In the latest outpouring of affection since Queen Elizabeth II's death last Thursday, hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle, the royal family's official residence in Northern Ireland, just outside Belfast. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.

