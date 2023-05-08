Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — If one thread ran throughout the festivities marking the coronation of King Charles III, it was the idea of public service.

It was there when Charles stood before a choirboy at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and promised to serve. It was there in the words of his son, Prince William, during Sunday's concert at Windsor Castle. And it is there in the day of volunteerism that the king called for on Monday's holiday in the U.K.


