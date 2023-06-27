...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cache
and northeastern Box Elder Counties through 300 PM MDT...
At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Riverside, or 8 miles north of Tremonton, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Accumulating hail is expected on Interstate 15
between Fielding and Plymouth.
Locations impacted include...
Tremonton, Cache, Lewiston, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Riverside,
Peter, Richmond, Garland, Newton, Amalga, Fielding, Cornish and
Collinston.
This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 381 and 395.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADDS FINAL FIGURE INFORMATION FILE - Gustav Klimt's 'Dame mit Faecher' (Lady with a Fan) is displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
LONDON (AP) — A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt sold Tuesday for 85.3 million pounds ($108.4 million), making it the most expensive artwork ever auctioned in Europe.
“Dame mit Fächer” — Lady with a Fan — sold to a buyer in the room at Sotheby's in London after a 10-minute bidding war for a hammer price of 74 million pounds ($94.35 million). The higher final figure includes a charge on top of the sale price known as the buyer's premium.
