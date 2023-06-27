ADDITION Britain Klimt Auction

ADDS FINAL FIGURE INFORMATION FILE - Gustav Klimt's 'Dame mit Faecher' (Lady with a Fan) is displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt has sold for 85.3 million pounds ($108.4 million), in London, making it the most expensive artwork ever auctioned in Europe. “Dame mit Fächer,” or Lady with a Fan, sold at Sotheby’s on Tuesday for 74 million pounds ($94.35 million). The higher final figure includes a charge on top of the sale price known as the buyer’s premium.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt sold Tuesday for 85.3 million pounds ($108.4 million), making it the most expensive artwork ever auctioned in Europe.

“Dame mit Fächer” — Lady with a Fan — sold to a buyer in the room at Sotheby's in London after a 10-minute bidding war for a hammer price of 74 million pounds ($94.35 million). The higher final figure includes a charge on top of the sale price known as the buyer's premium.


