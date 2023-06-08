FILE - View of the lake of Annecy, French Alps, Friday, Sept.10, 2010. France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin says Thursday June 8, 2023 that an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in Annecy, French Alps. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.
Lionel Cironneau - stringer, AP
PARIS (AP) — An attacker with a knife stabbed several children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.
Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.
