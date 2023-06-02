...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or just
below action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 CFS) through the upcoming
weekend. Minor inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the
river channel will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
In this handout photo released by Moscow City Court Press Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom at Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in April that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could keep him behind bars for life.
Uncredited - hogp, Moscow City Court Press Service
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is partially seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom at Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in April that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could keep him behind bars for life.
FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 18, 2022. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison term at a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow. In recent months, he has been repeatedly placed in a tiny "punishment cell" for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison robe, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.
Kremlin foe Navalny's demands in prison: moonshine, a balalaika and a pet kangaroo -- all denied
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has released excerpts of his correspondence with prison administrators, detailing his sarcastic demands for things like a bottle of moonshine, a balalaika and even a kangaroo
In this handout photo released by Moscow City Court Press Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom at Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in April that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could keep him behind bars for life.
Uncredited - hogp, Moscow City Court Press Service
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is partially seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom at Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in April that he was facing new extremism and terrorism charges that could keep him behind bars for life.
Alexander Zemlianichenko - staff, AP
FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 18, 2022. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison term at a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow. In recent months, he has been repeatedly placed in a tiny "punishment cell" for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison robe, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released excerpts of his correspondence with prison administrators Friday, detailing his sarcastic demands for things like a bottle of moonshine, a balalaika and even a kangaroo. His requests were denied.
Responses from prison officials, posted on his social media account apparently by his team, came after he has spent almost 180 days in solitary confinement since last summer at Penal Colony No. 6 in the Vladimir region east of Moscow.
