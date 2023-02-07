NASCAR Mexico Kyle Busch Gun Auto Racing

FILE - Kyle Busch watches during NASCAR Cup Series auto race qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., on Aug. 6, 2022. Busch, who was detained at a Mexican airport last month when a handgun was discovered in his luggage, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition earlier this month by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum. The federal Attorney General’s Office said that the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond. The office did not say how much he paid.

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it “a mistake.”

Busch was sentenced this month to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum.


