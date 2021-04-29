Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame for cross-border shelling

FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov holds presidential standard during his inauguration ceremony in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have traded blame for cross-border shelling and clashes that killed at least one person and injured dozens in a conflict over water supply, the latest outburst of tensions between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors.