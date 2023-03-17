Mexico Drugs

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Feb. 28, 2023. Mexico’s president called anti-drug policies in the U.S. a failure Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and proposed a ban on using fentanyl in medicine.

 Marco Ugarte - staff, AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Friday that U.S. families were to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don’t hug their kids enough.

The comment by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador caps a week of provocative statements from him about the crisis caused by the fentanyl, a synthetic opioid trafficked by Mexican cartels that has been blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States.


