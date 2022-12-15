Support Local Journalism

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A landslide Friday at a tourist campground in Malaysia left nine people dead and authorities said 25 people were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah. They had entered the area, a popular recreational site for locals to pitch or rent tents from the farm, on Wednesday.


