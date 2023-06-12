Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Farmers place a makeshift shelter at a pooling center for water buffalos and cows outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A fisherman works at sea in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A farmer ties his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Tourists ride ATV's near Mayon Volcano, hidden in clouds, in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A farmer brings his water buffalo to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A water buffalo receives oral deworming fluids from a veterinarian as they are brought to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Residents living near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines move to an evacuation center on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Farmers bring their cows to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A farmer pulls his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Residents living near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines prepare to move to an evacuation center on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Violeta Peralta paints a picture of an erupting Mayon Volcano outside his home in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province which was placed under a state of calamity on Friday to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Violeta Peralta paints a picture of an erupting Mayon Volcano outside his home in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province which was placed under a state of calamity on Friday to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Mayon Volcano is seen from Guinobatan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Mayon Volcano is seen from Guinobatan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
A man places water on a construction equipment near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Evacuees talk beside tents in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
An evacuee rests at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
A man shovels sand near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Mayon Volcano is partially covered in clouds at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Children play at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Joseph Martillana takes a break from work which earns him about 500 pesos (about USD 9) a day for selling sand and gravel near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Clothes are hung to dry on chairs in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Evacuees wait near the entrance of a gym in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
An evacuee rests beside tents in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Workers catch relief goods before distribution at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
A band plays along the streets in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
An evacuee stays inside tents in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Joseph Martillana shovels sand which he later sells and earns him about 500 pesos (about USD 9) a day near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Amelia Morales wipes tears beside the coffin of her husband at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. Her husband died of aneurism and other illnesses on Friday but she was forced to hold his funeral wake in a crowded emergency shelter in Guinobatan in a heartbreaking decision because she and her neighbors have been ordered to stay away indefinitely from their community, which lies near restive Mayon.
Mayon Volcano spews lava as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Mayon Volcano spews lava as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Mayon Volcano as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Amelia Morales sits near the coffin of her husband at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. Her husband died of aneurism and other illnesses on Friday but she was forced to hold his funeral wake in a crowded emergency shelter in Guinobatan in a heartbreaking decision because she and her neighbors have been ordered to stay away indefinitely from their community, which lies near restive Mayon.
Lava pours from crater of Philippines' Mayon Volcano, thousands warned to be ready to flee
Lava is pouring from the crater of the Philippines’ most active volcano, prompting officials to warn tens of thousands of villagers to be prepared to flee if the gentle eruption turns into a violent and life-threatening explosion
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Farmers place a makeshift shelter at a pooling center for water buffalos and cows outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A fisherman works at sea in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A farmer ties his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Tourists ride ATV's near Mayon Volcano, hidden in clouds, in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A farmer brings his water buffalo to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A water buffalo receives oral deworming fluids from a veterinarian as they are brought to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Residents living near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines move to an evacuation center on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Farmers bring their cows to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A farmer pulls his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Residents living near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines prepare to move to an evacuation center on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Violeta Peralta paints a picture of an erupting Mayon Volcano outside his home in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province which was placed under a state of calamity on Friday to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Violeta Peralta paints a picture of an erupting Mayon Volcano outside his home in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province which was placed under a state of calamity on Friday to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon Volcano is seen from Guinobatan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon Volcano is seen from Guinobatan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A man places water on a construction equipment near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Evacuees talk beside tents in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
An evacuee rests at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A man shovels sand near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon Volcano is partially covered in clouds at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Children play at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Joseph Martillana takes a break from work which earns him about 500 pesos (about USD 9) a day for selling sand and gravel near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Clothes are hung to dry on chairs in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Evacuees wait near the entrance of a gym in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
An evacuee rests beside tents in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Workers catch relief goods before distribution at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A band plays along the streets in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
An evacuee stays inside tents in an evacuation center at Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Joseph Martillana shovels sand which he later sells and earns him about 500 pesos (about USD 9) a day near the restive Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Amelia Morales wipes tears beside the coffin of her husband at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. Her husband died of aneurism and other illnesses on Friday but she was forced to hold his funeral wake in a crowded emergency shelter in Guinobatan in a heartbreaking decision because she and her neighbors have been ordered to stay away indefinitely from their community, which lies near restive Mayon.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon Volcano spews lava as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon Volcano spews lava as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Mayon Volcano as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. The Philippines' most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Amelia Morales sits near the coffin of her husband at an evacuation center in Guinabotan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines., Monday, June 12, 2023. Her husband died of aneurism and other illnesses on Friday but she was forced to hold his funeral wake in a crowded emergency shelter in Guinobatan in a heartbreaking decision because she and her neighbors have been ordered to stay away indefinitely from their community, which lies near restive Mayon.
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — Lava poured from the crater of the Philippines’ most active volcano Monday, prompting officials to warn tens of thousands of villagers to be prepared to flee if the gentle eruption turns into a violent and life-threatening explosion.
More than 13,000 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations since volcanic activity increased last week. But an unspecified number of residents remain within the permanent danger zone below Mayon, an area long declared off-limits to people but where generations have lived and farmed because they have nowhere else to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.