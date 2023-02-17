Support Local Journalism

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have condemned the International Olympic Committee's decision to set out a path for some athletes from Russia and Belarus to try to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

In a resolution adopted Thursday by 444 votes in favor, 26 against and 37 abstentions, EU legislators said allowing them to compete under a neutral flag “runs counter to those countries’ multifaceted isolation and will be used by both regimes for propaganda purposes."


