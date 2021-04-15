Lawyer: 290 relatives file for compensation in MH-17 downing

FILE- In this July 17, 2014, file photo, people walk amongst the debris at the crash site of MH17 passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, that left 298 people killed. A lawyer for relatives of people killed in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine told a court hearing Thursday, April 15, 2021 that 290 family members and partners of the victims have filed compensation claims for “emotional distress" against four suspects charged in the downing.