PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, still don't believe his account of their daughter's killing and will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.

"Unless he comes clean, they don't feel that he is rehabilitated,” lawyer Tania Koen told reporters outside the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison in Pretoria, where Pistorius has been held since 2016 and where his parole hearing is due to take place on Friday.


