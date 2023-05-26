...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM MDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through June 02 based on the latest forecast.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
FILE - The Toyota Gazoo Racing's winner drivers Mike Conway of Britain, Kamui Kobayashi of Japan and Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina, and the second placed drivers Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and Brendon Hartley of New Zeland celebrate on the podium of the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, France, on Aug. 22, 2021. The world's most famous endurance race will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday, May 27, 2023.
OYAMA, Japan (AP) — The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday.
Fillon spoke at Japan's Fuji Speedway, which is holding a 24-hour race that includes hydrogen power.
