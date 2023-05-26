Le Mans Hydrogen Auto Racing

FILE - The Toyota Gazoo Racing's winner drivers Mike Conway of Britain, Kamui Kobayashi of Japan and Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina, and the second placed drivers Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and Brendon Hartley of New Zeland celebrate on the podium of the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, France, on Aug. 22, 2021. The world's most famous endurance race will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday, May 27, 2023.

 Francois Mori - staff, AP

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday.

Fillon spoke at Japan's Fuji Speedway, which is holding a 24-hour race that includes hydrogen power.


