Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speak during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the resort city of Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 9, 2023.
Leader of Belarus says he wouldn't hesitate to use Russian nuclear weapons to repel aggression
Belarus' authoritarian leader says his country has already received some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, emphasizing that he wouldn't hesitate to order their use in the event of an aggression against his country
Gavriil Grigorov - pool, Pool Sputnik Kremlin
MOSCOW (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared Tuesday that his country had already has received some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons and warned that he wouldn’t hesitate to order their use if Belarus faced an act of aggression.
The brash comments from Lukashenko contradicted earlier statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Russian nuclear weapons would be deployed to Belarus next month and emphasized that they would remain under Moscow's exclusive control.
