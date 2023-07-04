FILE - A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. After more than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning.
FILE - In this image taken from video, two police officers question a driver during a traffic stop as one of the officers points a gun toward the car's window in Nanterre, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The driver, a 17-year-old delivery driver, was shot and killed by one of the police officers, according to his family's lawyers. After more than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning.
FILE - Police stand amid firecrackers on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. The June 27 shooting of the teen, identified as Nahel, triggered urban violence and stirred up tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other neighborhoods. After more than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning.
FILE - Cars burn after a march for Nahel, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France. After more than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning
FILE - Youths smash a window after a march for Nahel, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France. After more than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning
FILE - Police officers walk past a souvenir store in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. After more than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning
FILE - The mother of killed 17-year-old Nahel, center on truck, gestures during a march for Nahel, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The killing of Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France. After more than 3,400 arrests and signs that the violence is now abating, France is once again facing a reckoning.
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Uncredited - ugc, @Ohana_FNG
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
PARIS (AP) — “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”: The lofty ideals to which France has long aspired are embossed on coins and carved above school doors across the land. Yet they are the polar opposite of what some French people who are Black or brown saw in a shocking video of a police officer shooting and killing a 17-year-old delivery driver of north African descent during a traffic stop.
That kid, some said to themselves, could have been me — or my children, or my friends. Within hours, the first fires of anger and revenge were lighting up the night skies of Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the teenager, Nahel, was declared dead at 9:15 a.m. last Tuesday. His left arm and chest had been pierced from left to right by a single shot fired before the yellow Mercedes he was driving then slammed into barriers on Nelson Mandela Square.
