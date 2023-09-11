Support Local Journalism

CAIRO (AP) — At least 27 people were reported dead Monday in flooding in eastern Libya, but one of the country's leaders said as many as 2,000 or more are feared dead after Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods over the weekend in the North African nation.

In a phone interview with al-Masar television station Monday, Prime Minister Ossama Hamad of the east Libyan government said that 2,000 were feared dead in the eastern city of Derna, and thousands of others are reported missing. He said the floods have swept away entire neighborhoods in Derna, which has been declared a disaster zone.


