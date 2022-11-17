Support Local Journalism

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — In its final days, negotiators at international climate talks in Egypt tried on Thursday to move key countries' lines in the sand on multiple issues, particularly in the confrontation between developed and developing nations over compensation for climate disasters.

Poorer countries that bear the brunt of climate change, from rising sea levels to extreme flooding, stepped up the urgency, accusing richer polluters of stalling, and said they cannot wait another year for the creation of a fund to pay for damages. Some said they were ready to kill a final deal if it doesn't include a fund.


