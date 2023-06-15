Argentina's Lionel Messi watches as security officers remove a fan who ran on the field and embraced him during their friendly soccer match against Australia at Workers' Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Security guards remove a pitch invader past Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing, China, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, watches as security officers pursue a fan during play on the field in their friendly soccer match at Workers' Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
A Chinese fan runs onto the pitch to hug Soccer superstar Lionel Messi during a friendly soccer match against Australia at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Ng Han Guan - staff, AP
Security officers pursue a fan as he hugs Argentina's Lionel Messi during play on the field in their friendly soccer match at Workers' Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the first goal against Australia in a friendly soccer match held at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Ng Han Guan - staff, AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi gets the ball past Australia's players during a friendly soccer match held at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Ng Han Guan - staff, AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during the friendly soccer match against Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing, China, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during his friendly soccer match against Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing, China, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, battles for the ball against Australia's Dennis Genreau during their friendly soccer match at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing, China, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and German Pezzela, left, reacts during during their friendly soccer match against Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing, China, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Andy Wong - staff, AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, shoots the ball at the goal past Australia's Kye Rowles during the first half of their friendly soccer match at Workers' Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, scores a goal past Australia's Kye Rowles during the first half of their friendly soccer match at Workers' Stadium in Beijing, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
BEIJING (AP) — Lionel Messi got hugged by a fan who ran onto the field wearing a No. 10 Argentina shirt Thursday during a 2-0 friendly win over Australia in which the World Cup champion scored the fastest goal of his career.
Messi was standing near the corner flag in the second half when the fan ran onto the field and embraced him. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared to be surprised as the fan approached, but then put his arm around the interloper's back before security guards quickly moved in.
