SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Time to say goodbye.
Seven lions, a bear, a camel and even a porcupine left Puerto Rico's lone zoo Friday to head to a new home in Colorado.
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah... Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion zone. .Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to increased river flows. For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 8.52 feet. - The stage is currently falling, however the river is forecast to once again see an increase in stage Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as Saturday evening based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 9.7 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Time to say goodbye.
Seven lions, a bear, a camel and even a porcupine left Puerto Rico's lone zoo Friday to head to a new home in Colorado.
A U.S.-based animal rescue group started transferring the animals under a plan to find better places for the animals than the zoo, where various species have died.
Zoo employees and workers with the Wild Animal Sanctuary organization prepared the big cats and the other animals for the long journey.
Activists have long held the U.S. territory’s government responsible for the deaths and ill health of animals reported for more than a decade at the zoo in the western town of Mayaguez.
Wild Animal Sanctuary is overseeing the removal of the animals and other creatures at the zoo. They will be transferred initially to a refuge in Colorado until a permanent home is found for them.
Some of the smaller specimens like reptiles and some monkeys were already transferred, but the bigger mammals like the lions, the bear and the camel required special measures for traveling.
A government-appointed committee said that in the past decade two pumas died at the zoo. It also raised concerns about an underweight chimpanzee as well as a rhinoceros named Felipe that was limping and said there was a lack of shelter for animals.
In January, an American black bear named Nina who had stopped eating died from a heart attack at more than 20 years old. Black bears can live up to 35 years in captivity.
In March, federal authorities said they were dropping all investigations into the zoo after reaching an agreement with local officials to transfer the animals to sanctuaries on the U.S. mainland. The announcement angered many activists.
The zoo opened originally in 1954, but it has been closed since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered Puerto Rico in September 2017.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.