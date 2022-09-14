Support Local Journalism

LONDON — Members of the public who have waited outside for many hours are now being let into Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there.

People are filing past each side of the coffin, most pausing for a brief moment to bow their heads. Some wiped their eyes while others made the sign of the cross.

