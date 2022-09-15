Support Local Journalism

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday it would be “perfectly acceptable” for King Charles III to continue to advocate for climate change action in his new apolitical role as monarch.

Albanese was speaking ahead of his departure for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

