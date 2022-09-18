Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LONDON — People across Britain have paused for minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her funeral.

The government had encouraged people to spend a minute in reflection, either at home, with neighbors or in locally organized ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you