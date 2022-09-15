People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
A woman draped with a Union flag waits with other people in the queue near Westminster Palace to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
People sitting in Hyde Park, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 watch screens broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
People line up for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk inside Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster for the lying in state, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
The children of Queen Elizabeth II accompanied their mother's coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital on Monday.
King Charles spoke to both houses of the British parliament on Monday, saying that he feels "the weight of history" and pledging to follow his late mother's example of "selfless duty."
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has sent King Charles III his condolences and offered him his full support in addressing “common challenges.”
Those challenges include “the protection of the climate and the planet,” a statement from the French presidency said.
Before he became monarch after last week’s death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles often spoke out on those issues. But as sovereign he is expected to tread more carefully in his political comments.
Macron spoke with the king by phone on Wednesday. He said on Twitter he will attend the Queen’s funeral.
