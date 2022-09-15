Support Local Journalism

LONDON — Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind the coffin of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was “challenging” and brought back memories of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana.

William and his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, spent almost an hour Thursday chatting with dozens of people and viewed floral tributes outside Sandringham Estate, the royal country residence in Norfolk.

