LONDON — Members of the public who waited outside for many hours are filing through Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there.

People are filing past each side of the coffin, most pausing for a brief moment to bow their heads. Some wiped their eyes while others made the sign of the cross.

