COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, whose 50-year reign is now Europe's longest, called Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II “a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all.”

“We shall miss her terribly,” Margrethe said in a statement released by the Danish royal household. Elizabeth died Thursday at 96 after 70 years on the British throne.

