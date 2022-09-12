Support Local Journalism

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for a memorial service.

A hearse containing the coffin headed a procession Monday through the Scottish capital’s Old Town. Thousands of people lined the street known as the Royal Mile, which links Edinburgh Castle with the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

