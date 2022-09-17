Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has met her counterparts from Australia and New Zealand who have arrived in town ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.

Truss met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Premier Jacinda Ardern at the government’s Chevening country residence outside London on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.